MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of administrative and public information assistant Richelle Bailey.
Richelle Bailey passed away Monday evening at Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem following complications with Covid-19, according to deputies.
"Richelle was like a big sister to all of us here at the Sheriff's Office", stated Sheriff Ricky Buchanan in a news release. "Richelle was a co-worker, a member of our family and my friend. We continue to keep her family in our thoughts and prayers and we thank everyone that has reached out and offered their support during this time".
The sheriff's office said Richelle joined the agency in May of 2013 as the administrative and public information assistant.
A memorial table has been set up in the sheriff's office lobby for anyone wishing to drop anything off. All items will be brought to the family.
so did they kill her in the hospital ? remdesivir and a vent ?
