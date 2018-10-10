McDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County emergency officials are urging caution Wednesday evening after a number of collisions were reported throughout the day Thursday.
According to the county's emergency management Facebook page, personnel have responded to 22 motor vehicle crashes in the county since midnight.
Personnel remind residents that heavy rainfall will continue and that a flood advisory remains in effect. A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday evening.
