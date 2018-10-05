Nebo, NC (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested 40-year-old Cynthia Michelle Buckner of Nebo for contributing to the delinquency or neglect of a juvenile.
Deputies say on Monday, October 1, they were called to the Buckner residence when a father reported his son missing.
An investigation showed that Cynthia and her son were in the car on Interstate 40, heading back to their house when the two got into an argument, and Cynthia told the teen to get out of the car.
Buckner's son walked four miles to Love's Truck Stop, where he was located on the night of October 1.
Dylan was returned to his father unharmed.
