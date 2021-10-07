MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – All afternoon classes for McDowell Technical Community College have been cancelled for Thursday, according to the McDowell County Emergency Management.
The cancellations come after strong storms brought flooding, landslides and even power outages to the area.
A State of Emergency has also been issued for the county.
