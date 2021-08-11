MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - McDowell County Emergency Management (MCEM) is searching for a number of animals after truck carrying animals crashes on I-40, according to its Facebook page.
According to MCEM, a truck carrying dogs and cats crashed near Old Fort Mountain and multiple animals were seen entering the wooded area near the crash site moments after the incident occurred.
MCEM says emergency personnel and staff from the McDowell County Animal Shelter NC, McDowell County Sheriff's Office and bystanders provided medical care, water, and shelter until additional staff from ASPCA arrived and secured the animals that remained at the scene.
They ask for anyone to report unattended dogs and cats seen along I-40 in Old Fort to McDowell Communications Center at 828-652-4000.
