MCDOWELL, NC (FOX Carolina)- McDowell County Emergency Management is advising drivers to expect delays on I-40 Westbound at Exit 73, they ask drivers to not use Mill Creek Road as a detour.
Officials say that construction on I-40 is causing the delays in the westbound lanes. They advise drivers not to take Mill Creek Road as a detour because a stranded tractor trailer is blocking both lanes of the road.
