COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster announced Tuesday that he plans to allocate $19.9 million of Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Funds to DSS, technical colllege, and early education programs.
McMaster said the Department of Social Services will get $4.9 million for education and tutoring services for foster and youth in dozens of group homes across the state.
The SC Technical College system will receive $8 million for job training programs for 3,100 South Carolinians. The governor said these programs will get people trained to get back to work in high-demand jobs in various industries, including healthcare and manufacturing.
$7 million will also go toward early childhood education, specifically to fund additional summer programs for at-risk 4-year-olds. Of that seven million, the governor said the public school system will receive $2 million and the First Steps program will receive $5 million.
The State Supreme Court rejected McMaster's previous plan to allocate GEER funds to benefit private schools in the state.
