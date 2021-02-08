COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Sunday published a series of tweets, arguing that it is not yet time to open COVID-19 vaccines up to all of the state’s teachers.
McMaster said teachers will be included in Phase 1B. The state has not yet moved into that phase, but did open vaccines to all residents age 65 and older as of Monday.
Below are the Tweets McMaster published on the topic:
“Our teachers will be vaccinated soon but not at the expense of those who are so much more likely to die without the vaccine.”
“Our priority must be to save lives, we must first protect those at greatest risk of dying and those who keep them — and the rest of us — alive.”
“If we allow teachers to jump the line, we are taking vaccines from our most vulnerable population who are dying from this virus. That is unethical, immoral, and absolutely unacceptable.”
“We have prioritized vaccinating our teachers by placing them in phase 1b. We are working as quickly as we can to keep the line moving and transition to our next phase.”
