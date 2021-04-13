COLUMBIA, SC -- The governor's office announced today that Gov. McMaster was joined by Superintendent Molly Spearman and SCDOI Director Ray Farmer to announce the second round of funding from the state's share of Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust will be invested in 235 new, propane fueled buses to update the state's aging school bus fleet.
Gov. McMaster appointed Farmer to lead the agency for administering the state's $34 million allocation under the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust in 2017.
The office says McMaster announced that $9.33 million would be invested to purchase 78 new propane school buses and four clean energy transit buses.
The SCDOI funded, partially, three of the 11 applicants.
The SC Department of Education received $23,635,830 for 235 propane school buses.
Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments received $608,000 for 1 electric transit bus.
Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority received $295,500 for 2 electric transit buses and charging infrastructure.
More information about the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust can be found at doi.sc.gov/vwsettlement.
