COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) No matter if you see the flooding from the ground or from above, it doesn't look good.
"The rivers are flooding and they have not even crested yet in some part of the state," South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said.
He says he's getting updated reports from flooded areas.
"This is our worst of times for many of our friends and neighbors in the Pee Dee area," McMaster said."The road may be there, it may not be there. Don't drive across it if there's a barricade up, do not go around that barricade."
He says first responders and the South Carolina Recovery Team are doing what they can, but when water recedes the rebuilding starts.
"This disaster is one of unique magnitude and it hasn't ended," JoAnn Turnquist said.
She's president and CEO with the Central Carolina Community Foundation.
"The people who are being affected are those in rural areas," Turnquist said."And often times they don't have the volunteers or the funds to even know where to start."
She and others decide which recovery assistance groups will get money from the One South Carolina Fund to help rebuild flooded areas.
"We urge everyone to consider giving a gift. Not just now, but through the next few years," Turnquist said.
When the flooding hit Columbia in 2015, organizations like Habitat for Humanity and the Catholic Charities of the Diocese in Charelston received grants from the fund to help rebuild and repair flooded homes.
So, to help Florence victims, Administrators with the Unitedhealth Group donated $500,000. It's money for those who may now be homeless and flooded with worry.
