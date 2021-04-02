COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Congaree Golf Club on Friday announced that Palmetto Championship at Congaree, which will be a PGA TOUR event, will take place June 7 to 13 in Ridgeland.
The PGS said the championship is an official FedExCup event that will field 156 golfers. It fills a week left open on the tour calendar after the 2021 RBC Canadian Open was canceled.
“South Carolina is open for business and we are proud to have the opportunity to take advantage of this unique opportunity,” Gov. McMaster said Friday. “This nationally televised, elite tournament will give people from around the world a chance to see all that South Carolina has to offer and will jumpstart our tremendous tourism industry. We are grateful to the PGA TOUR and Congaree’s owner, Dan Friedkin, for this opportunity to highlight our great state.”
South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Director Duane Parrish said the state has more than 360 courses and that golf is one of the most important markets in South Carolina’s tourism industry.
“According to figures from 2019, golf generates an economic impact of $2.6 billion in South Carolina,” Parrish said in a news release. “Our world-renowned and locally-loved golf courses will be front-and-center and front-of-mind for golf lovers all over the world for three consecutive months. As golf increases in popularity and the weather gets warmer, this is a perfect and timely opportunity to showcase golf in South Carolina.”
The Palmetto Championship at Congaree joins the list of other South Carolina golf tournaments, including the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, the PGA Championship in Kiawah, and the annual BMW Charity Pro-Am in Greenville.
