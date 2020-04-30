COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Governor Henry McMaster on Thursday announced two appointments to the State Election Commission in order to fill vacant seats on the five member commission.
Linda McCall will fill seat 3, which was previously held by Harold Faust, who McMaster's office said passed away earlier this year. McCall will complete Faust’s term ending on September 15, 2020. McCall, 63, is retired and most recently worked in the office of Congressman Mick Mulvaney from 2011-2017.
JoAnne Day will fill seat 1, which was previously occupied by Amanda Loveday, who resigned in 2019. Day will complete Loveday’s term ending on September 15, 2022. Day, 74, is retired and most recently worked for the IBM Corporation as a managing consultant from 1998 to 2009.
"I would like to thank both Mrs. McCall and Ms. Day for their commitment to serve the state," said Gov.McMaster in a news release. "The Election Commission will benefit from their talent, experience and perspective as they prepare to hold safe and secure elections this year."
MORE NEWS - South Carolina lawmakers to return to session in Columbia in May
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.