COLUMBIA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- A Greenville native has been appointed to the S.C. Ports Authority Board of Directors by the governor says the governor's office.
Gov. McMaster has chosen Bill Coates of Greenville to fill the gubernatorially appointed at-large seat. Coates is an attorney at Roe, Cassidy, Coates & Price and an Order of the Palmetto recipient. He is also a graduate of the University of South Carolina and the University of South Carolina School of Law.
The governor reappointed Bill Stern, Willie Jeffries, Kurt Grindstaff, Whitemarsh Smith, Pamela Lackey, and Mark Buyck, Jr to the at-large seats.
MORE NEWS: Spartanburg Police Department pays tribute to fallen officer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.