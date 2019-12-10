COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and other state leaders gathered Tuesday to announce a proposal to give the state’s public school teachers a pay raise.
McMaster said the state’s 52,733 teachers will be getting a $3,000 pay bump if the request is approved.
The $211 million investment will be a cornerstone of the governor’s FY 20/21 Executive Budget, which he will announce in January 2020.
“By continuing to invest in our classroom teachers, we are sending a strong message about South Carolina across the nation and the globe,” said Gov. Henry McMaster in a news release. “We are taking bold steps in education reform to produce the next generation’s workforce and to maintain our state’s competitive advantage for new jobs and investment.”
The governor said the pay raise will move South Carolina to the list of top 25 states with highest teacher pay. Currently, South Carolina is ranked 41st.
