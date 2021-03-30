COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced on Tuesday that he had awarded $6 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds to the University of South Carolina (UofSC), who, in partnership with Benedict College, will establish eight Apple computer labs statewide. The labs will be strategically placed in locations where they can be used by school districts, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the South Carolina Technical College System and people from the community.
“The pandemic has made it abundantly clear that internet access is not a luxury but a necessity for millions of South Carolinians,” McMaster said in a news release. “The strategic placement of these labs will bolster South Carolina’s premier workforce training efforts by giving our communities and people access to resources they need to expand participation in our state’s growing economy.”
McMaster said the network will include hubs in Columbia’s BullStreet District and at Benedict College, along with satellite labs at six of UofSC’s Palmetto College and regional campuses. The governor said UofSC Palmetto College campuses are all located within 15 miles or less of a broadband desert.
The campuses will provide computer lab space, maintenance, and utilities. Each site will be available for use by faculty, staff, students, and community members regularly at no cost.
McMaster said the GEER fund allocation is made possible from federally allocated from federal COVID-19 relief funds.
