COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants lawmakers to set aside $300 million in federal COVID-19 relief money and surplus money to pay for the first segment of a long-desired interstate link between Interstate 95 and Myrtle Beach.
The full 60 miles of new freeways and upgrades for I-73 to run from Myrtle Beach to Interstate 95 in Dillon County will cost $1.6 billion.
McMaster and other leaders hope by building the first segment, the rest of the road will follow.
Environmentalists and some state lawmakers say money for I-73 is better spent on reliving congestion for residents instead of helping tourists.
