COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Governor Henry McMaster is calling for the South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control to direct agency leadership, along with state and local healthcare organizations, to stop the use of President Biden’s “targeted, door-to-door” tactics in the state’s vaccination efforts.
“A South Carolinian’s decision to get vaccinated is a personal one for them to make and not the government’s,” said McMaster. “Enticing, coercing, intimidating, mandating, or pressuring anyone to take the vaccine is a bad policy which will deteriorate the public’s trust and confidence in the State’s vaccination efforts."
McMaster went on to say that government vaccination teams showing up unannounced at the door of “targeted” homeowners only deteriorates the public’s trust and could lead to disastrous public safety consequences.
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Dr. Edward Simmer responded to McMaster's remarks, saying:
"DHEC has been in communication with the Governor’s Office after receiving a copy of his letter earlier today. DHEC’s vaccine outreach efforts have not and will not include unsolicited door-to-door visits. DHEC does offer in-home vaccines through our homebound vaccination program, but only if specifically requested in advance by the person being vaccinated."
Simmer went on to say they appreciate McMaster's concern for the wellbeing of South Carolinians and strongly encourage them to get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and their communities.
White House Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about Governor McMaster comments on Friday afternoon. Her answer prompted the Governor to issue a response via Twitter.
Unfortunately, @PressSec, we have seen that public health information and recommendations coming from Dr. Fauci and this administration are a lot like the weather in South Carolina. Wait a bit and it will change completely. https://t.co/zJ10shcuGy— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) July 9, 2021
