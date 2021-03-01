SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said officials are continuing to do everything they can to get vaccines to the people in the state who want them. McMaster's remarks came after the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) Northside Clinic in Spartanburg, which will also serve as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
As of Monday, South Carolina was preparing to receive its first shipment of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, giving vaccine seekers three options to choose from.
"Sometime in March we should have plenty of vaccine, but not yet enough for everybody," McMaster said. The governor added that he feels the vaccines are safe, and wanted to remind everyone that the vaccines are free.
DHEC partnered with VCOM to co-locate a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the college’s health clinic. The agency said the Northside Clinic will increase access to COVID-19 vaccine in a income, underserved community in Spartanburg.
“This is a magnificent example of what we can do in South Carolina when we put our minds to it," McMaster said of the new facility.
The clinic will operate Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and give COVID-19 vaccines by appointment to community members. DHEC said d students, supervised by faculty, will gain clinical experience by giving COVID-19 vaccines, and the clinic will also promote outreach about COVID-19 in the community.
MORE NEWS - Food Lion hosting multiple job fairs in the Upstate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.