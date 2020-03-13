COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Friday declared a state of emergency throughout South Carolina to allow the state to better respond to the COVID-19 virus' impact.
In the declaration, McMaster ordered schools to close in Kershaw and Lancaster counties, the only areas where there is evidence of community spread of the virus. Schools will be closed for 14 days.
Additionally, visitations have been suspended at all state prison and county detention centers..
DHEC will also restrict visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities except in end of life situations.
Price gouging laws also went into effect throughout the state.
The executive order also called for the activation of the State Emergency Management Plan.
Government offices will remain open during their normal business hours.
The state of emergency will remain in effect for 15 days unless otherwise amended or rescinded.
ANOTHER PRESUMPTIVE POSITIVE CASE
Per the latest numbers from DHEC, the CDC has confirmed 6 cases of COVID-19 in SC and another 7 people are awaiting official confirmation with presumptive positive results.
The newest presumptive positive case, which health officials said was from Kershaw County, involved a woman who had contact with another patient. The woman was in quarantine at home as of Friday.
To date, 123 coronavirus tests have been administered in South Carolina and 13 have returned positive. 110 had negative results.
HOW TO REPORT PRICE GOUGING
Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a news release, “We can expect normal price increases, but we may see businesses and individuals looking to unfairly take advantage of the situation through price gouging of things like hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, and other commodities as defined by the statute. By our law, that’s a criminal violation and an unfair trade practice,” Wilson said. “We wish to emphasize, as we have seen in the past, that price gouging under the current law is difficult to prove, even substantial price increases. What might seem large to the public may not be illegal in court.”
Wilson sad anyone who believes they have been a victim of price gouging can take these steps to alert authorities:
- Note the time, place, address, and name of the business
- Note the price you paid
- Note any prices nearby and get the same information on those businesses
- Take pictures that identify the business, along with the price
- Provide your name and contact information
Email the examples and documentation to pricegouging@scag.gov or call 803-737-3953 and leave a message.
