COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Governor Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency ahead of the winter storms this weekend, his office announced Friday.
"South Carolina will be impacted by a major winter storm this weekend, likely beginning Sunday morning," said McMaster. "There is a potential for very dangerous conditions caused by accumulations of ice and snow, which will likely result in power outages across the state. I urge South Carolinians to monitor their local weather forecasts and begin taking safety precautions. We will hold a media briefing tomorrow afternoon to update residents with the latest information on this winter storm.”
The National Weather Service is predicting significant snow, sleet and ice starting early Sunday morning, impacting much of the Upstate and Midlands.
“The Governor’s Executive Order puts our plans into motion and let’s state agencies best coordinate any resources that may be needed in the days ahead," said South Carolina Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson. "We have experienced ice storms before, and we’re as prepared as we can be to respond to any requests for aid from our local emergency managers. It is vital for people to meet us halfway in this effort by being personally prepared for this winter storm.”
The Governor’s Office also says motorists need to prepare for winter weather driving before the storm hits, especially those living in the Upstate or areas in the state that will see more severe winter weather conditions.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation started pretreating the roads and highways Thursday and has prepositioned equipment and personal in key areas throughout the state.
South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers will also be out monitoring the roadways for hazardous road conditions.
The Governor’s Office also urges residents to remember the following safety precautions:
- During winter storm weather, it is best to stay off the roads for unnecessary travel. If you must travel, ensure your vehicle is in good condition. Check the fluids, battery, and tires. Ensure that your phone is charged and you have extra blankets and snacks in case of delays. Call 911 for life-threatening emergencies only.
- Remember to keep a full charge on your cell phone and mobile devices so they can be used during an emergency.
- If you lose power, know how to report the outage to your utility company and have alternate, safe means of staying warm.
- Monitor local media for information about warming shelters opened by local organizations.
- Freezing temperatures can burst water pipes in homes without heat or proper insulation. Wrap exposed pipes or take other measures to insulate them from the cold.
- Keep alternative heating sources prepared. If you have a fireplace, store a good supply of dry, seasoned wood. Keep fire extinguishers on hand, and make sure your family knows how to use them.
- Properly vent kerosene heaters to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Also, do not burn charcoal indoors. Carbon monoxide poisoning can result from charcoal fumes indoors.
- Never operate a portable generator indoors.
- Keep fresh batteries on hand to use with flashlights and NOAA tone-alert weather radios.
- Provide some options for outdoor pets and domestic animals to stay warm and to have access to food and water.
- Check on anyone who may need extra help during winter weather.
- The official South Carolina Severe Winter Weather Guide contains checklists and tips on how to prepare for a winter storm. The guide is available for download at www.scemd.org
The governor will also be joining the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and other state officials for a press conference Saturday, Jan. 15 at 3:30 p.m. Tune into FOX Carolina for that press conference.
