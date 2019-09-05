Bill Chambers looks at the damage to the Summerville High School football stadium's goal post and signage after Hurricane Dorian passed by Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Summerville, S.C. Dorian raked the Carolina coast with howling, window-rattling winds and sideways rain Thursday, spinning off tornadoes and knocking out power to more than 200,000 homes and businesses as it pushed northward toward the dangerously exposed Outer Banks. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)