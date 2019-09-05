COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Gov. Henry McMaster said the mandatory evacuations for three South Carolina counties will be lifted Thursday afternoon.
McMaster said evacuations will be lifted for Jasper, Beaufort, and Colleton counties at 3 p.m.
The evacuation orders remain in place for five other coastal counties: Charleston, Horry, Georgetown, Dorchester, and Berkeley.
The governor urged people returning home to Jasper, Beaufort, and Colleton counties to be mindful there will still be dangers present, including: high water, debris and water on roads, power outages, and other factors.
More than 441,000 people evacuated the coast ahead of the storm, officials said.
Officials said two tornadoes were confirmed in South Carolina from Dorian’s outer bands.
Those tornadoes were in North Myrtle Beach and Little River.
The threat ahead includes storm surge, flash flooding, and river flooding, particularly in Horry and Georgetown counties.
More than nine inches of rain had been recorded in some coastal areas by Thursday afternoon.
The rainfall could reach 15 inches in some areas.
The Waccamaw River is expected to be at flood stage for multiple days as well.
MORE - Possible tornado damage in Myrtle Beach as tornado watches continue along SC, NC coastline
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.