COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Gov. Henry McMaster has signed a new executive order to extend the state of emergency in South Carolina so the state may “take additional proactive action to control the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate the impacts associated with the same, particularly on the State’s elderly population, to include the rapid deployment and widespread implementation of enhanced tracing and testing to identify, isolate, and address cases of COVID-19,” according to the order.
McMaster’s order states South Carolina has seen nearly 8,000 cases of the virus and more than 350 deaths and said the executive order is needed to ensure health officials can “deploy widespread testing and tracing.”
Read the full executive order:
The order will be in effect for 15 days unless it is extended or rescinded.
On May 18, the governor is allowing barber, shops, salons, gyms, tattoo parlors and similar businesses to resume operation.
On Monday, restaurants in the state were allowed to reopen dining rooms at a limited capacity.
