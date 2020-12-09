COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said he will hold a news conference Wednesday alongside DHEC officials and other healthcare professionals to give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wednesday's news conference comes after the state saw multiple consecutive days with new confirmed case counts topping 2,000.
The news conference will be held at 2:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced that state state would go back under a modified stay-at-home order due to rising case counts and a surge in hospitalizations.
READ MORE: Governor Cooper announces modified stay-at-home order to begin Friday in NC
