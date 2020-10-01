COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Henry McMaster said Thursday he hopes to soon lift the occupancy limitations that restaurants are currently facing in South Carolina as the state continues its fight against COVID-19.
The occupancy limit and other restrictions, including that patrons and staff wearing face coverings and no alcohol sales after 11 p.m., will remain in effect for the time being, according to a spokesman for the Governor's Office.
McMaster made the remarks during a military commander's briefing about Parris Island Thursday morning.
MORE NEWS - Greenville Co. Schools given initial approval from DHEC to test plexiglass dividers between elementary students
