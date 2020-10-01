Palmetto Priority Seal Program logo

The Palmetto Priority seal program is an initiative launched by South Carolina Governor McMaster and other state officials in an attempt to ensure restaurants in the state comply with DHEC regulations. 

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Henry McMaster said Thursday he hopes to soon lift the occupancy limitations that restaurants are currently facing in South Carolina as the state continues its fight against COVID-19.

The occupancy limit and other restrictions, including that patrons and staff wearing face coverings and no alcohol sales after 11 p.m., will remain in effect for the time being, according to a spokesman for the Governor's Office.

McMaster made the remarks during a military commander's briefing about Parris Island Thursday morning.

