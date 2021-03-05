COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2021-12 to allow for the state employees who are continuing to work from home to get back to their offices on a full-time basis.
“Now that the majority of South Carolinians are eligible to receive the vaccine, and infections and hospitalizations have dropped significantly, state agency heads may safely bring back the last group of state employees working remotely,” said Gov. Henry McMaster in a news release.
The new Executive Order also rescinds the mandatory face covering requirements in state government offices, buildings, and facilities. McMaster said the order also authorizes the South Carolina Department of Administration "to promulgate guidelines, in consultation with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, regarding the same."
