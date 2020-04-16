COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday announced a plan forward, called “Accelerate South Carolina” which he said will help “get businesses humming again” as quickly and safely as possible.
The governor said Accelerate will be a group made up of people from manufacturing, tourism, hospitality, agribusiness, and state agencies. They will be tasked with finding the best practices to get the state operating at the same level before the coronavirus hit.
DHEC announced 276 new cases of the virus on Thursday, bringing the total to 3,931. However, McMaster said by June, the numbers are expected to be on the decline and the state will be “well back in business.”
McMaster said there are no plans to postpone the state’s June 9 primary elections and that anyone with health concerns can utilize absentee voting.
McMaster also announced a new executive order on Thursday to reopen public boat ramps in the state. The order will go into effect at noon on Friday.
Read the newest executive order:
“We cannot let up but the end is in sight,” the governor assured.
