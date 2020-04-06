COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina’s governor on Monday announced a new executive order, a home or work mandate, that will require all South Carolinians to stay at home or at work unless visiting family, exercising, or obtaining essential goods or services.
McMaster said the time was right to issue such an order because coronavirus cases were rapidly rising in the state.
“There have been too many people are on the roads, on the waters, in the stores, and not practicing social distancing as we’ve asked.”
The order will not impact any people's ability to exercise outdoors or go for a walk as a family, but McMaster said everyone should act responsibly and practice social distancing and proper personal hygiene.
McMaster said no additional businesses will be closed, but the stores that will remain open are mandated to limit customers to no more than 5 customers per every 1,000 square-feet, or 20 percent capacity as determined by the fire marshal.
McMaster said violating this executive order can result in 30 days in jail or a fine of $100 per each day a violation occurs.
The new order goes into effect on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said South Carolina was seeing an increase in coronavirus infections.
She said, on average, the state had seen 187 new infections per day over the last week.
On Monday, 183 new cases were confirmed in the state.
MORE NEWS - US coronavirus cases surpass 340,000 with more than 10,000 deaths
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.