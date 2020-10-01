COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina governor Henry McMaster announced Friday that all occupancy limitations on restaurants throughout the state are lifted effective immediately by executive order.
The governor had previously said Thursday he hoped to soon lift the limitations that were in place as part of the state's efforts to combat COVID-19.
Other restrictions, including requirements that patrons and staff wearing face coverings and a ban on alcohol sales after 11 p.m., will remain in effect for the time being, according to a spokesman for the Governor's Office.
“South Carolina is open for business” said McMaster in a statement. “Our state’s approach has been a measured, deliberate, and targeted one - aimed at keeping our economy open and our people safe.”
Restaurants are still encouraged to socially distance indoor and outdoor tables, limit seating to no more than eight customers of the same household, take measures to ensure six feet of physical distance between patrons when possible, and reduce or eliminate customer self-refills on drinks. However, none of the aforementioned measures are required.
