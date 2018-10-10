AIKEN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday asked South Carolinians to prepare for flash flooding, possible wind damage, and other issues as Hurricane Michael heads toward the Palmetto State.
McMaster said the storm is expected to enter in Aiken County and then move through state quickly, drenching the state with between 2 and even 6 inches of rain in some areas, but not nearly as much as the South Carolina saw during Florence weeks earlier.
“This will not be repeat of Florence,” the governor said.
McMaster urged people not to drive on flooded roads and to stay tuned to local media and local authorities for updates during the storm.
“We have a lot of hurricanes in South Carolina and they come from different directions,” the governor said, remarking on the differences between slow-moving Florence, which drenched the state for three days, and Michael, which should pass through quickly.
