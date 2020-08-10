COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday sent a letter to DHEC asking officials to “begin developing a process to collect, compile and disclose information regarding confirmed COVID-19 cases among students and staff in every school district in the state.”
“It is my understanding that this information can be collected in a confidential manner and de-identified at both the school and school-district level,” the governor’s letter states. “To the extent that this non-identifying information can be provided in a format that is consistent with state and federal privacy laws, I ask that DHEC make these figures available to the public on a daily basis.”
McMaster said the disclosure of this information will be in the public’s interest and also insure that “parents, teachers and the public have accurate and authoritative information.”
A spokesperson for DHEC offered this response:
"DHEC is currently reviewing the request and intends to begin working on a process to fulfill the governor’s request of the agency. DHEC remains committed to providing meaningful and actionable data in a way that is both transparent for the public and also protective of an individual’s privacy. "
