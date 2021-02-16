GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued a proclamation Tuesday declaring Feb. 15-19, 2021 as South Carolina Life Sciences Week.
McMaster’s announcement came at the end of day one of SCBIO’s virtual life science convention, with more that 800 people from around the world attending virtually.
McMaster said life sciences has become the state’s largest growing industry in recent years, with a presence in 42 of the state’s 46 counties.
SCBIO said the industry makes a $12 billion economic impact on South Carolina, and involves more than 43,000 people employed in the creation of new healthcare, medical device, environmental and agricultural biotechnology products.
MORE NEWS - $93 million distribution center coming to Spartanburg County, expected to create 134 new jobs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.