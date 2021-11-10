COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Governor Henry McMaster has asked South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman to begin an investigation into obscene and pornographic materials in South Carolina public schools, according to the Governor’s Office.
McMaster sent a letter to Spearman after he was given examples of the pornographic materials from concerned parents in Fort Mill, according to the Governor’s Office.
McMaster has also directed the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to evaluate whether any state laws have been broken because of the material.
By way of example, it is my understanding that concerned parents were recently required to petition the Fort Mill School District to remove a book from a school’s physical or digital library, titled Gender Queer: A Memoir, by Maia Kobabe,” Governor McMaster wrote in the letter. “If school personnel had performed even a cursory review in this particular instance, it would have revealed that the book contains sexually explicit and pornographic depictions, which easily meet or exceed the statutory definition of obscenity. Thus, I am concerned that further examination may identify additional instances in which inappropriate materials have been introduced into our State’s public schools.
McMaster also called on the Department of Education, or the State Board of Education, to make statewide standards and directives known to prevent pornography from getting in the state’s public schools and identify any materials that may already be in school libraries.
