COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gov. Henry McMaster announced on Monday that salons and gyms in South Carolina can begin reopening on May 18.
The governor said close-contact businesses and commercial gyms can will be allowed to reopen after midnight on May 18 as long as they follow safety guidelines.
The governor's office said close contact service providers include the following businesses: Barber shops, hair salons, waxing salons, threading salons, nail salons and spas, body-art facilities and tattoo services, tanning salons, massage-therapy establishments and massage services.
Commercial gyms will include group exercise facilities such as yoga studios, barre classes, and other athletic-based businesses.
“With our increased capacity for testing the people of our state, it is time to responsibly and gradually get these small businesses back up and running,” said Gov. Henry McMaster in a news release. “We have an opportunity to set an example for the rest of the world by reinvigorating our economy while staying safe, but we can only do that if South Carolinians continue to follow the advice and recommendations of our public health experts.”
McMaster said his AccelerateSC team devised several general guidelines for close contact service providers, along with specific guidelines for cosmetology establishments, gyms and fitness centers, and public or commercial pools.
The safety guidelines the businesses must follow include:
- Guidance on social distancing within businesses, including recommended capacity requirements
- Additional cleaning and sanitizing guidelines for equipment, tables, chairs, etc.
- Additional guidance on health checks for employees
- Additional guidance on training for employees
Also on Monday, McMaster also allowed restaurants to reopen their dining rooms as long as they followed these guidelines: Restaurants reopening with new recommendations in SC
