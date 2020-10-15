COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday announced that two new South Carolina CARES Act grant programs, the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program and the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program, will begin accepting applications next week.
Beginning on Monday, October 19, 2020, McMaster said both programs will provide financial reimbursement to South Carolina's small businesses and nonprofits for COVID-19 related financial or operational impacts.
"Small businesses are the lifeblood of South Carolina's economy, and many small businesses have been financially devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic," McMaster said in a news . "These grants will help keep the doors open at many of our small businesses and will invigorate and accelerate our economic recovery. I encourage every single eligible small business and nonprofit to use resources available through accelerateSC to be prepared to apply for the program with it opens Monday."
The Minority and Small Business program will reimburse qualified recipients from $2,500 to $25,000.
McMaster said that, in order to qualify, minority and small businesses must employ 25 or fewer employees and be physically located in South Carolina.
A full list of grant eligibility requirements can be found here.
The Nonprofit Relief Grant program will reimburse qualified recipients from $2,500 to $50,000.
To qualify, the governor said nonprofits must be designated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization by the IRS, be registered as a public charity with the South Carolina Secretary of State, and be physically located in South Carolina.
Additionally, a full list of grant eligibility requirements can be found here, on accelerateSC's website.
The online application process for both grants will run through Sunday, Nov. 1.
Applications can be accessed here. Anyone needing help with the application process can call the SC Cares Call Center at 803-670-5170 or email SCCares@admin.sc.gov.
