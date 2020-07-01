COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said he will hold a 4:30 p.m. news conference on Wednesday to give an update on the coronavirus' impact.
McMaster will be joined by public health officials.
Virus cases have been surging in South Carolina in recent weeks, with hot spots being Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Greenville areas.
South Carolina has now seen more than 36,000 virus cases and more than 700 virus-related deaths, per the most recent DHEC numbers.
