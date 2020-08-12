Abortion South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina Governor McMaster began delivering personal protective equipment, or PPE, at the Anderson Institute of Technology in Anderson on Wednesday, where the governor announced that 70 districts in the state will receive PPE to help them safely reopen schools.

McMaster said the state will purchase and distribute $10 million in PPE to give to school districts.

Anderson School District 5, where the Anderson Institute of Technology is located, was one of the 70 districts to request PPE, McMaster said.

“Getting our children back into the classroom is vital for the continued growth of our state,” McMaster said in a news release. “Securing this PPE will ensure that each school has the resources needed to succeed in providing a safe environment for both students and faculty.”

McMaster said 70 of South Carolina’s 81 districts requested PPE funding. 

The governor's office said the state will distribute the following PPE and supplies to the school districts as follows:

  • 248,000         Adult and student masks
  • 600,000         Cloth masks 
  • 80,000           KN95 masks 
  • 150,000         Face shields 
  • 46,000           Gloves 
  • 237,000         Gowns for nurses 
  • 12,000           Cases of disinfecting wipes 
  • 11,000           Gallons of hand sanitizer 

