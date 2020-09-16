COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill into law on Wednesday to allow all registered voters in the state to vote absentee for the November General Election.
This bill was signed at a formal signing ceremony that took place at the State House at 4 p.m.
Click here to read the bill in its entirety.
