COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Governor Henry McMaster has signed a bill into South Carolina law that will help prevent student suicide.
The Student Identification Card Suicide Prevention Act will require public and private schools to provide the phone number to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on school-issued student identification cards to students from seventh to 12th grade, according to McMaster.
Students in these grades can also use additional crisis resources of their choosing.
“This law not only provides our students with easy access to a vital resource, it will also serve as a daily reminder that they are not alone,” said McMaster. “Through the work of the South Carolina Department of Mental Health and many others, South Carolina has developed statewide infrastructure to support those in need. We must continue to fight to end the stigma surrounding mental health issues and work to ensure all South Carolinians know how to reach out for help.”
Each school will also be required to add the social media platform, telephone number or text number for at least one other resource that best fits the needs of their school or community.
These resources include the Crisis Text Line, National Ten Dating Abuse Helpline, a local suicide prevention hotline, campus police or local law enforcement.
South Carolina is the ninth state to pass student identification card suicide prevention legislation.
The number for the national Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.
