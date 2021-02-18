COLUMBIA, SC (AP/ FOX Carolina) - As South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill banning most abortions into law into law on Thursday, Planned Parenthood said they were drafting a lawsuit to contest the strict legislation.
"Today is the big day," McMaster said as he stood surrounded by members of the General Assembly at the State House before signing the Fetal Heartbeat Bill.
The SC House passed the bill on a 79-35 vote Wednesday and gave it one final procedural vote Thursday before sending it to McMaster. The bill passed in the state senate in late January.
The bill requires doctors to perform ultrasounds to check for a heartbeat in the fetus before an abortion can be performed. If a heartbeat is detected, the procedure can only take place if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest, or the mother’s life is in danger.
Planned Parenthood announced on their website Thursday that they plan to file a federal lawsuit to contest the law, which would ban nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
The lawsuit will be filed by the end of day by a firm representing Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, and Greenville Women’s Clinic.
Planned parenthood released this statement on behalf of the Greenville Women's Clinic:
“Most of our patients don’t even know they’re pregnant until after six weeks. That means this law would act as a total abortion ban for most people in South Carolina. Even for patients who find out before six weeks, they often must take time to save up funds, request time off of work, and find child care for their kids if they are a parent.”
Planned Parenthood Federation of America CEO Alexis McGill Johnson added:
“Even after voters elected pro-sexual and reproductive health majorities in both chambers of Congress and the presidency, state legislatures across the country are doubling down on their attempts to systematically block access to abortion. To make a dangerous situation worse, South Carolina politicians just used an abortion ban to target and re-victimize sexual assault survivors — all while the pandemic rages on. This is politics at its worst. Planned Parenthood will continue doing what these elected officials refuse to do: ensure every person has access to basic health care, including abortion, if and when they need it. No matter what.”
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson also issued a statement vowing to defend the new law:
The Attorney General’s office has already been named by plaintiffs in a legal action to block this law from taking effect. My office will vigorously defend this law in court because there is nothing more important than protecting life.
A dozen states passed similar laws before South Carolina. All of those remain tied up in lawsuits.
