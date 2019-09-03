COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday again ordered anyone in evacuation zones along South Carolina’s coast to leave before Hurricane Dorian arrives.
Even though the storm had been downgraded to a category 2, McMaster said the hurricane is still expected to leave a mark on the SC coast.
“The entire coast of SC is either under a hurricane watch or hurricane warning,” McMaster said. “Sustained hurricane winds of 75 mph or more are coming our way.”
The governor added that tropical force winds of more than 39 mph may be felt inland beyond the I-95 corridor.
If the storm changes course and moves closer to land, McMaster said it could bring “very serious damage.”
As much as ten inches of rain is expected Tuesday into Thursday. Storm surge of 4 to 7 feet above ground level is expected, along with much higher tides. In Charleston, the governor said the tide is expected to rise as much as five-feet higher than normal.
More than 244,000 people have evacuated the coastal areas as of Tuesday afternoon.
There are 20 shelters are open across the state.
Hundreds of South Carolina National Guard troops are ready to respond and plans are underway to bring in high-water vehicles, and aircraft from other states to assist with aerial searches.
