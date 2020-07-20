GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster will officially announce a new investment of Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds on Monday in a news conference in Greenville, according to a release from the governor’s office.
McMaster said the funds were allocated under the CARES Act.
South Carolina received $1.9 billion in CARES Act funding from the US government.
McMaster previously announced that some GEER funds had been donated to the state’s eight Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
McMaster will be joined by Lt. Governor Pamela Evette and teachers when he makes the announcement at Hampton Park Christian School.
