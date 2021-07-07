COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has appealed the federal district court's preliminary injunction of the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, according to a release from the Governor's Office.
The governor's office said that that the appeal challenges the injunction on two primary grounds including:
- The plaintiffs in the case, which consist of abortion advocates in South Carolina, lack both third-party constitutional standing and statutory standing necessary to bring suit against the law
- The federal district court erred in enjoining the entirety of the Fetal Heartbeat Bill by disregarding the Act’s severability clause and erroneously imposing its own views of the Act’s purpose, according to the governor's office.
McMaster says that he plans to continue to defend the Fetal Heartbeat Act at the district court level while the appeal is pending.
“As I’ve said before, the right to life is the most precious of rights and the most fragile. We must never let it be taken for granted or taken away. And we must protect life at every opportunity, regardless of cost or inconvenience," said McMaster.
PREVIOUSLY: Federal court grants preliminary injunction to block SC heartbeat abortion bill
