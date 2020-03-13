COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will declare a state of emergency throughout the state to enhance the state's response to the COVID-19 virus' impact, according to a news release from his office.
McMaster will also order schools to close in Kershaw and Lancaster counties, the only areas where there is evidence of community spread of the virus.
Schools will be closed for 14 days.
Additional actions to be included in the governor's executive order:
- All state government offices shall remain open for operation during their normal business hour
- Visitation at state and local correctional facilities in all 46 counties shall be suspended immediately
- DHEC shall immediately restrict visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities with the exception of end of life situations
- State price gouging laws shall go into effect immediately
- The State Emergency Management Plan shall be activated
The CDC has confirmed 6 cases of COVID-19 in SC and another 6 people are awaiting official confirmation with presumptive positive results.
MORE -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.