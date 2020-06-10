COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced he will hold a news conference at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday to give an update on the coronavirus' impact on South Carolina.
The announcement came following a statement from a McMaster spokesperson who said the governor does not intend to reinstate any restrictions on businesses in South Carolina even as the state has seen a sudden surge in new COVID-19 cases in recent days.
Below is the statement released by Brian Symmes, Communications Director for McMaster:
“The governor has no intention of reinstating restrictions on businesses. Every time he’s made a decision to lift restrictions, it was accompanied by guidelines for businesses to follow that will help protect South Carolinians. With those recommended guidelines still in place, there’s no reason to close businesses again.
South Carolinians have collectively learned about this virus - we know more now about how it spreads and how to protect ourselves from it than we did two or three months ago. The governor continues to urge South Carolinians to listen to and follow the advice and recommendations of our public health experts because the virus is still here, it’s still contagious, and it is still dangerous.”
South Carolina saw more than 1,800 new cases of the virus between Saturday and the weekend, with the most recent case count at more than 15,000 with 58 deaths.
MOST RECENT NUMBERS: 434 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in SC Tuesday, DHEC says, pushing total case count past 15,000
