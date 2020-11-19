COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will hold a news conference to discuss COVID-19 ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, according to a spokesman for his office.
State public health officials will also speak about the state's response to the virus.
The state has seen two consecutive days where new cases have been more than 1,000 and DHEC has asked people be remain vigilant and take precautions, including mask use, social distancing, and limited participation in group gatherings to help prevent the spread of the virus.
McMaster's Thursday remarks will begin around 5:30 p.m.
