COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Tuesday, South Carolina Governor McMaster will be welcoming Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Pence to the University of South Carolina to participate in a roundtable discussion on coronavirus and re-opening schools.
Participants in the discussion will also include Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and USC President Robert Caslen.
Anderson School District 5 Superintendent Tom Wilson has also been asked by the governor to join in the roundtable.
“It is obviously a great opportunity to share the plans we have crafted to best serve our students in Anderson Five, and I look forward to discussing with the panel how local districts are rising to the challenge presented by COVID-19," Wilson said.
An exact time for the roundtable has yet to be announced. Stay with FOX Carolina for more.
