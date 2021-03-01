COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced Friday that COVID-19 safety measures related to the sale of alcohol and mass gatherings will be terminated on March 1, 2021. Beginning today, restaurants can resume serving alcohol in accordance with normal state and local laws and events involving more than 250 people will be permitted to resume without South Carolina Department of Commerce approval.
The governor said organizers of large gatherings must still follow these previously mandated safety guidelines:
- Limit attendance of large gatherings to either 50% of the event space’s posted occupancy limit or fewer than 250 people
- All employees, customers, patrons, suppliers, vendors, visitors or other people in attendance at a large gathering should wear a face covering
- Organizers, operators, owners, or hosts of a large gathering shall take reasonable steps to incorporate, implement, comply with, and adhere to any relevant sanitation, “social distancing,” and hygiene guidelines established by the CDC, DHEC, or any other state or federal public health officials.
“With the spread of the virus consistently decreasing across the country and more of the most vulnerable South Carolinians being vaccinated every day, I believe these targeted and limited safety measures are no longer necessary,” McMaster said in a news release. “The virus is still among us and we all must continue to make responsible decisions to take care of ourselves and our loved ones, but those decisions are for South Carolinians to make.”
McMaster is also encouraging people to continue practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings when social distancing is not possible.
“Many South Carolinians have done their part by practicing the prevention measures we know work,” DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said in the news release. “We are here today because of our citizens’ careful and ongoing efforts and we thank you for taking care of each other and putting your community and people first. I urge you to continue wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart, staying home and away from others if you’re sick and when it’s your time, get a safe and effective vaccine. Working together, we will defeat COVID-19.”
