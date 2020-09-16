GENERIC - I Voted

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said he will sign a bill into law on Wednesday to allow all registered voters in the state to vote absentee for the November General Election.

McMaster said a formal signing ceremony will take place at the State House at 4 p.m.

