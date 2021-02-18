COLUMBIA, SC (AP/ FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said he will hold a ceremonial bill signing on Thursday to sign a bill banning most abortions into law.
McMaster said he will be joined by members of the General Assembly at the State House to sign the Fetal Heartbeat Bill at 12:30 p.m.
The SC House passed the bill on a 79-35 vote Wednesday and will give it a final procedural vote Thursday before sending it to McMaster. The bill passed in the state senate in late January.
The bill requires doctors to perform ultrasounds to check for a heartbeat in the fetus before an abortion can be performed. If a heartbeat is detected, the procedure can only take place if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest, or the mother’s life is in danger.
A dozen states passed similar laws before South Carolina. All of those remain tied up in lawsuits.
PREVIOUSLY - South Carolina House passes bill restricting abortions
