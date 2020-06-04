COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is urging residents of the state to prepare for hurricane season.
The second named storm of the year, Bertha, made landfall on the South Carolina coast last week, before the June 1 official start of the 2020 Hurricane Season.
On Thursday, McMaster and Emergency Management officials will hold a news conference to discuss statewide preparations.
The governor also took to Twitter earlier in the week to ask people to download the South Carolina 2020 Hurricane Guide.
Click here to download your copy.
MORE NEWS - Afternoon storms return today, tomorrow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.